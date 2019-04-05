Peter Jacobus, an American Family Insurance agency owner with agency locations in both Fremont and Wahoo, has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.
The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family Insurance agency owner.
Jacobus has been an agency owner for American Family since February 2007. His agency offices are located at 19th and Bell streets in Fremont and at 412 N. Linden St. in Wahoo.