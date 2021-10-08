Kwik Shop announces free coffee Fridays through October

Kwik Shop is celebrating fall by introducing free coffee Fridays during the month of October. Now through Oct. 29, customers will receive any sized coffee – hot or iced – for free on Fridays, with no purchase necessary.
The coffee promotion is taking place at all Kwik Shop locations with a limit of one coffee per customer.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
