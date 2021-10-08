 Skip to main content
Kwik Shop announces free coffee Fridays through October

Local News

Kwik Shop is celebrating fall by introducing free coffee Fridays during the month of October. Now through Oct. 29, customers will receive any sized coffee – hot or iced – for free on Fridays, with no purchase necessary.

The coffee promotion is taking place at all Kwik Shop locations with a limit of one coffee per customer.

