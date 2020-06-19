Le joins Fremont Therapy & Wellness

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont Therapy & Wellness has announced that Huong Le has joined their team and has started seeing patients.

Le graduated with a masters in Occupational Therapy in 2019 from College of Saint Mary, Omaha, and has been practicing as an occupational therapist in Omaha. In addition, she has spent extra studies and clinicals focusing her therapy on hand/wrist and elbow injuries.

Le is offering free screenings for patients with hand/wrist and elbow issues such as general arthritis, carpal tunnel, tennis elbow and more.

For more information, or to schedule a free screening with Le, contact Fremont Therapy & Wellness at 402-512-3893 or visit www.ftwne.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0