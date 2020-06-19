Le joins Fremont Therapy & Wellness
View Comments

Le joins Fremont Therapy & Wellness

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Huong Le

Fremont Therapy & Wellness has announced that Huong Le has joined their team and has started seeing patients.

Le graduated with a masters in Occupational Therapy in 2019 from College of Saint Mary, Omaha, and has been practicing as an occupational therapist in Omaha. In addition, she has spent extra studies and clinicals focusing her therapy on hand/wrist and elbow injuries.

Le is offering free screenings for patients with hand/wrist and elbow issues such as general arthritis, carpal tunnel, tennis elbow and more.

For more information, or to schedule a free screening with Le, contact Fremont Therapy & Wellness at 402-512-3893 or visit www.ftwne.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Darlene Kroeger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News