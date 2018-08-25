There is always something so amazing and exciting about this time of the year!
Summer provides a phenomenal opportunity to enjoy days filled with an extra dose of vitamin D. It is a time for everyone to recharge their batteries a much needed break out of the office.
But August is an amazing month! As students across the region head back to school with the opportunity to start fresh; a new class, new teachers, and of course the brand new backpack. Our business professionals also receive somewhat of a “second wind” to finish the year strong!
Let’s get back in the routine, back to business, back to moving Fremont forward.
The Chamber has been hard at work over the summer and we are going to continue to finish the year strong! Throughout the last few months we have teamed up with our friends at the Greater Fremont Development Council, Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City of Fremont to begin discussion of a new brand for our great community! This project is in the infancy stage but stay tuned for opportunities to be a part of this wonderful campaign.
Leaders throughout our manufacturing, transportation, health care and nonprofit world have been meeting monthly to move our Talent Readiness Initiative forward. Developing ideas to attract and retain employees for our organizations. It’s incredible what we can do when we all work together!
Another Leadership Fremont class will soon get underway. Leadership Fremont is a series of seminars, tours and networking opportunities designed to enhance community awareness and develop emerging leaders. Check out fremontne.org for additional information.
The Chamber is excited to host a new event this Fall, our first inaugural Fremont Beer Fest (working title…I know this one is too boring…please reach out to me if you are creative with a new name). We want to showcase our fantastic Fremont businesses in a laid back atmosphere that will include beers, food and games! Multiple chamber businesses will set up a table and have a variety of beers available for sampling. The public is invited to purchase a commemorative mug for $15 and then enjoy samples from those businesses. Please save the date for October 4 and make plans to join us downtown.
That’s a wrap on this month’s update. The Chamber will have many more exciting things to share this fall!