US Chamber of Institute training

Nebraska representatives attended the US Chamber of Institute training earlier this month. They are from left: Todd Wiltgen-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Tara Lea-Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, Derek Feyerherm-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Denise Wilkinson-Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, Jeanne Schieffer-Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and Derek Rusher-Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce.  

 Courtesy Photo

Tara Lea, executive director of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, recently completed her third year at Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program at Winter Institute in Tucson, Arizona.

“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”

Since its commencement in 1921, the Institute program has been educating tens of thousands of association, chamber, and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates.

Institute’s curriculum consists of four weeklong sessions at four different university locations throughout the country. Through a combination of required courses and electives in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance, and membership, Institute participants are able to enhance their own organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiently and effectively.

Institute for Organization Management is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. It is the premier nonprofit professional development program for association and chamber professionals, fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities.

