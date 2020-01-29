Lee Enterprises, which owns 50 newspapers including the Fremont Tribune, will purchase BH Media Group, including the Omaha World-Herald.
The agreement was announced Wednesday morning.
As part of the $140 million deal, Berkshire Hathaway will provide $576 million in long-term financing to Lee at a 9% annual rate. That covers Lee's approximately $400 million of existing debt.
In Nebraska, Lee publishes daily papers in Lincoln, Beatrice, Columbus, and Fremont. In addition to Omaha, BH Media daily newspapers in Nebraska include Grand Island, North Platte, Kearney, Scottsbluff and York.
Lee has managed BH Media's publications since July 2018 under an agreement.
In a news release, Lee said the addition of Berkshire Hathaway’s "portfolio of high-quality local publications will add significant size and scale to Lee’s operations, bringing its portfolio of daily newspapers to 81 from 50 and nearly doubling its audience size. Based on Lee’s work managing BH Media publications over the last 18 months, Lee expects $20-$25 million of anticipated annual revenue and cost savings.
“This is a compelling and transformative transaction for Lee," said Mary Junck, Lee’s chairman. "It both refinances our long-term debt on attractive terms and provides new revenue opportunities as well as operational synergies across an expanded portfolio. We have enjoyed a strong, long-term relationship with Berkshire Hathaway, which has been a significant investor across our capital structure for years.
"As manager of BH Media for the past 18 months, we have developed a deep knowledge of these properties and tremendous respect for their operators. We know first-hand the power this acquisition brings for further accelerating our industry-leading digital revenue growth while maintaining our focus on delivering high-quality local news. We look forward to capturing the tremendous value of this transaction for readers, advertisers and shareholders.”
Warren E. Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman and CEO, said, “My partner Charlie Munger and I have known and admired the Lee organization for over 40 years. They have delivered exceptional performance managing BH Media’s newspapers and continue to outpace the industry in digital market share and revenue. We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges. No organization is more committed to serving the vital role of high-quality local news, however delivered, as Lee. I am confident that our newspapers will be in the right hands going forward and I also am pleased to be deepening our long-term relationship with Lee through the financing agreement.”
Kevin Mowbray, Lee president and CEO, said, “Over the past 18 months, we have developed a strong bond and shared culture with the outstanding operators at BH Media. This highly collaborative relationship has driven digital and subscription revenue growth, margin expansion and continued innovation. We are confident we can achieve even greater success as one, integrated company. This unique transaction is immediately accretive to earnings, decreases leverage and provides compelling refinancing terms, while avoiding tens of millions in fees associated with traditional refinancing agreements and no intermediaries were involved. Most gratifying, it expands our partnership with a single long-term lender who shares our passion for the indispensable services we provide to our communities.”