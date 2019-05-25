Fremont Therapy & Wellness has announced the addition of staff physical therapist Jessica Leszinski, PT, DPT.
Leszinski grew up in Lino Lakes, Minnesota, just north of the Twin Cities. She went on to attend University of Minnesota and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. She completed her Doctorate of Physical Therapy at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Since graduation, Leszinski initially worked in Minnesota primarily in the outpatient setting with diverse orthopedic conditions. She recently moved to the Fremont area and has been working in a variety of settings, including skilled nursing, acute care, aquatic therapy and home health care.
She enjoys working with patients of all ages and conditions and helping them achieve their personal goals and return to living their lives to the fullest. She will be working more with Fremont Therapy & Wellness’ aquatic therapy treadmill as well as developing balance programs.
She enjoys advocating for patients and for the field of physical therapy. She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and has memberships in the orthopedic, neurology and sports sections.