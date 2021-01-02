LifeHouse takes ownership of Corner Bar building, plans to use for retail, apartments

Although downtown Fremont lost one of its staples with the Corner Bar closing its doors in November, LifeHouse will give new life to the building next year.
The shelter, which purchased the building at 300 N. Main St. on Dec. 8, plans to use the area for both retail space and eight apartments.
Julie Sleister, executive managing director for LifeHouse, said the shelter had been looking for a new property to use for its services.
We had our hands on one; we had been in the process of purchasing the John C. Fremont Building," she said. "And it actually caught fire a week before we were to close."
Over Thanksgiving, Sleister had a conversation with Spencer Morrissey with NAI NP Dodge, who had listed the Corner Bar.
"He did not know that we had been looking and that there were apartments on the second level," she said. "And so the following Monday, we went and toured the building."
The first floor of the building will be used as a retail space for LifeHouse's thrift store and will also house operations for its voucher program.
Through the program, LifeHouse gives individuals and families in need clothing, housewares, hygiene products, bed and bath items and gifts by working with service providers in Fremont.
"So maybe somebody had a huge medical bill and they're working with the Salvation Army, who tells them to go ahead and use their discretionary income to pay that bill and then maybe gives them a voucher," Sleister said. "And we are able to get everybody in the household some clothes and some hygiene items and potentially cleaning items at no cost to them."
As the program gave out $45,000 worth of free items to people in need last year, Sleister said the new space will allow for continued growth with its donors and shoppers.
"Right now, shopping is not conducive for wheelchairs in our current location," she said. "It can be done, but I think the space will be beneficial to people. We'll have more room to work."
Additionally, the outdoor patio will have a roof added and become a donation area. For the building's upstairs space, Sleister said there are four one-bedroom apartments that will need to be gutted to use for workforce development.
"We'll do that and turn them back into four new one-bedroom apartments," she said. "And then on the north side of the building, there's just empty space on the second floor, and we will build another four one-bedroom apartments."
Sleister said the retail area will be constructed first and hopes to have it open by March. The shelter is also in the process of writing grants to fund for the reconstruction and construction of the eight apartments.
"As for the timeline for that, typically once you receive a grant for a housing project, you have about two years to complete it," Sleister said. "So it'd sure be nice to be done with at least the first four apartments within a year, and then maybe the second four after two years."
With the apartments, Sleister said they'll be able to provide residents with moderately priced living on their way out of poverty to stability.
"And all of our services, we'll wrap them around as much as somebody would want," she said. "If they are in need of budgeting skills or nutrition skills, parenting, any of that stuff, we'll be able to offer all of our services that are available to everybody else that we work with."
In taking over ownership of the building, Sleister said she's had a wonderful time working with Corner Bar owner Tammy Trahan, who worked on and off at the bar since 1990, taking over full ownership in 2008.
"She was very good to work with, and I know that she really loves that building, and we're already beginning to feel that love, too," she said. "So we hope to take good care of it."