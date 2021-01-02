LifeHouse takes ownership of Corner Bar building, plans to use for retail, apartments

"So maybe somebody had a huge medical bill and they're working with the Salvation Army, who tells them to go ahead and use their discretionary income to pay that bill and then maybe gives them a voucher," Sleister said. "And we are able to get everybody in the household some clothes and some hygiene items and potentially cleaning items at no cost to them."

As the program gave out $45,000 worth of free items to people in need last year, Sleister said the new space will allow for continued growth with its donors and shoppers.

"Right now, shopping is not conducive for wheelchairs in our current location," she said. "It can be done, but I think the space will be beneficial to people. We'll have more room to work."

Additionally, the outdoor patio will have a roof added and become a donation area. For the building's upstairs space, Sleister said there are four one-bedroom apartments that will need to be gutted to use for workforce development.

"We'll do that and turn them back into four new one-bedroom apartments," she said. "And then on the north side of the building, there's just empty space on the second floor, and we will build another four one-bedroom apartments."