The Federal Aviation Administration recently awarded 19 grants to 14 Nebraska airports that totaled more than $23.5 million. A total of $840 million went to airports across the country as part of the Airport Improvement Plan.
Five state airports received more than $1 million each. Omaha got the most, with more than $11 million for a runway and taxiway rehabilitation project at Eppley Airfield. Grand Island received more than $3.5 million to help pay for a new airport fire station and equipment, Norfolk received nearly $2.7 million for a runway and taxiway rehabilitation project and McCook received just over $1 million for runway and taxiway improvements.
The Lincoln Airport received a total of four grants. It received $450,000 to help pay for its master plan. It also got $360,000 to help pay for snow removal equipment, $225,000 to buy friction-measuring equipment and $166,500 for a guidance system for one of its two runways.
Lincoln got the highest number of individual grants with four, while Omaha and Grand Island both got two.
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton explained why the city is not among airports receiving this recent funding.
Newton said there are two FAA funding sources — supplemental and Airport Improvement Plan, both of which are subject to congressional approval.
Fourteen rural airports in Nebraska received supplemental funding from the FAA, because they are “rural” airports.
Fremont is not classified as a rural airport.
The four larger airports recently received AIP funding as part of the FAA’s normal funding to airports.
“This is the funding Fremont will be awarded for the new apron, our funding just has not been announced yet,” Newton said.
Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the city, said last month that the aircraft parking apron likely will be constructed next year. He estimates the project will cost $1.4 million.
There is a June 28 deadline for the project to be bid and a grant application submitted to the federal government.
The Lincoln airport plans to start work on the master plan update in its 2020 fiscal year, which begins in July.
Among the main issues the master plan, which covers the next 20 years, will look at is accommodating growth in both general and commercial aviation.
The Lincoln Journal Star reported recently that at an Airport Authority budget planning session Thursday, Lincoln Airport’s Executive Director David Haring said the airport is nearly out of land for general aviation companies to expand and may have to look at opening up other areas of the airport property to accommodate them.
It also was revealed during the meeting that it’s likely to take significant expansion and renovation of the terminal, costing nearly $20 million, to make improvements airport officials want, including a single security checkpoint, to modernize the 45-year-old terminal and accommodate potential commercial airline expansion.