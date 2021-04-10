Local and area businesses receive millions of dollars with CARES Act funds

Kiel’s Barber Shop owner Connie Dostal said the CARES Act has helped her business immensely in paying for utilities and supplies, as well as the wages for her employees.

“With the customers that are coming in the business, it’s slower than it has been before COVID,” she said. “It just kind of helps out and relieves some of the stress off of it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Along with 18 other recipients, Kiel’s received $12,000 through the CARES Act’s Licensed Personal Service Business Stabilization Program, which Dostal said was important for the barber shop to stay open.

“We’re grateful for the customers that do feel comfortable coming in and seeing us and getting their haircuts,” she said. “We try to do our best to keep everything sanitized and clean so that people are comfortable to come out and see us.”

Like many other movie theaters, Rau said Fremont Theaters was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It received $70,000 through the Movie Theatre Stabilization Program, as well as $12,000 through the Small Business Stabilization Grant.