Local and area businesses receive millions of dollars with CARES Act funds

For Fremont Theaters, Geof Rau said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was a godsend.
“I know other theater owners that I’ve talked to across the state, they were close to shutting doors down again,” he said. “But that money helped us and kept us afloat and kept us going for a couple of more months, so it was really nice.”
Since being signed into law on March 27, 2020, the CARES Act has provided the state of Nebraska with just over $1 billion in more than 30,000 awards.
Created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program provides local governments, organizations and businesses with additional funding. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced his plan for round one on May 27, 2020, and round two on Oct. 19, 2020.
Overall, Dodge County received around $8.1 million in funding for eight communities: Fremont, Dodge, Hooper, North Bend, Snyder, Ames, Uehling and Scribner.
The CARES ACT involves different grants and programs for different areas, including centers of worship, childcare, local government, livestock producers, restaurants and movie theaters.
The program’s Small Business Stabilization Grant was the largest allocation of the grant, awarding $2,484,000 to 207 businesses in the county, or $12,000 each.
Kiel’s Barber Shop owner Connie Dostal said the CARES Act has helped her business immensely in paying for utilities and supplies, as well as the wages for her employees.
“With the customers that are coming in the business, it’s slower than it has been before COVID,” she said. “It just kind of helps out and relieves some of the stress off of it.”
Along with 18 other recipients, Kiel’s received $12,000 through the CARES Act’s Licensed Personal Service Business Stabilization Program, which Dostal said was important for the barber shop to stay open.
“We’re grateful for the customers that do feel comfortable coming in and seeing us and getting their haircuts,” she said. “We try to do our best to keep everything sanitized and clean so that people are comfortable to come out and see us.”
Like many other movie theaters, Rau said Fremont Theaters was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It received $70,000 through the Movie Theatre Stabilization Program, as well as $12,000 through the Small Business Stabilization Grant.
“Business is still there, but we’re lower than 20% of normal business and we still have about the same bills between payroll and rent and utilities,” Rau said. “And that was able to help us get caught back up on rent with the mall, stay fluid with the utilities and still keep all my employees employed part time.”
Rau expressed gratitude to the Fremont community for sticking by the theater’s side and was looking forward to the future with the new funds.
“I think with the way the studios are releasing films right now, in the next couple of months we’ll be back to a new semi-normal of what business could be,” he said. “But I’m very grateful that the government was able to do that and the people that were in charge got it passed through and able to get the funds out to help.”