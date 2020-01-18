Since moving to Fremont 20 years ago, Frank Kment has served on multiple community boards and provided banking services for the city.
Now, Kment is taking a new position as vice president of lending at First State Bank and Trust Company.
“I’ve always had an interest in finance and helping people,” he said. “And one of the things I absolutely love the most is being able to help those customers from making their first car loan and checking account to, on the commercial side, helping their business outgrow their location and help them move into a new location and seeing their business grow.”
Kment, who has over 20 years of banking experience, started in his position in late December. In his role, he will manage, develop and service commercial loan-related relationships.
Born and raised in Omaha, Kment is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and previously worked as branch manager for Bank of the West. He lives in Fremont with his wife, Shari, and their three children.
Kment has also had involvement in the community, having served two terms as chair of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is currently chair of the Chamber Leadership and Professional Development Council. He was also chair of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
From his time on the council, Kment said he’s constantly amazed by the way the community comes together when there’s a need.
“When you look at chamber members, anything from your small businesses to large businesses, they all work together for the good of Fremont,” Kment said. “Everybody that I’ve worked with through my years at the chamber, being on the board, everybody seems to have a common goal, and that’s to make Fremont a great place to live and work and play.”
Kment is also involved with housing organizations, as he is currently vice chair of the Fremont Housing Agency Board of Commissioners, as well as the Fremont Assisted Housing Corporation.
Jon Rohlfs, senior vice president head of lending, said Kment’s position was empty for about two months before he was chosen. He cited his strong leadership skills and the contacts he had made with customers as reasons why he was picked for the position.
“From what we have gathered from the references, those relationships were strong,” Rohlfs said. “And as a community bank, that’s something that we definitely strive on, is the relationship that we build with our customers.”
Rohlfs said he was also impressed by Kment’s community involvement, which he said made him a perfect fit for First State Bank and Trust.
“That’s something that we all take very seriously and dear to our hearts, is giving back to our community,” he said. “He’s involved with several nonprofit organizations, and really, he basically emulates what we all say we like to do here.”
With Kment’s new position, Rohlfs said he has “hit the ground running” with the rest of the company.
But for Kment, he said he just wants to see local businesses succeed in working with him at First State Bank and Trust.
“I think every citizen of Fremont has invested interest in being active in the community and stepping up when there’s needs,” he said. “It’s a community effort, and everybody needs to step up and do what they can to make the community better.”