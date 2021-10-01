Local McDonald’s owner-operators commemorate 30th anniversary with donation drive

Local McDonald’s owner-operators of Nebraska, the Leonard Management Group, are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their family-owned restaurant group and its continued support of RMHC through a month-long donation drive.

Throughout the month of October, any customer can bring in a requested item to donate to RMHC to receive a special gift from Leonard Management as a token of appreciation.

There is no limit to the number of donations a guest can bring, but only one gift can be rewarded per person each day.

Accepted donations include trash bags, facial tissues, laundry detergent, Ziploc bags, packed on-the-go breakfast items, disinfectant spray, K-Cups, and McDonald’s gift cards.

Leonard Management opened its doors in 1991 with its first store in Missouri Valley, Iowa, and now own and operate 32 McDonald’s restaurants across Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota, including the Fremont McDonald’s. The group remains family-owned and -operated.

Guests can take part in the 30th anniversary celebration by bringing needed items to a crew member at the front counter of any Leonard Management McDonald’s location in Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa or Minnesota. Any gift that meets the designated criteria will be rewarded with a gift from Leonard Management.

All donations will benefit the families staying at RMHC while their sick children receive care.

