Business owners are invited to attend a marketing workshop in Pender, organized by the Center for Rural Affairs, Pender Community Center, and Freyday Freelance.
The course, “Activate Your Marketing Plan,” will take place Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Pender Community Center, 614 Main St., in Pender.
“If you struggle with how to market your business, or with finding the time to dedicate to marketing, this class will help you learn strategies that will set you up for success," said Kim Preston, Center for Rural Affairs’ Rural Enterprise Assistance Project manager. “During this course, the instructor will lead you through the creation of your own marketing plan.”
You have free articles remaining.
Katie Gutzmann, marketing consultant and owner of Freyday Freelance based in Pender, will instruct the course.
Registration is required by Jan. 17; contact Kristin Walsh at kristin.walsh@pendercommunitycenter.com or 402-385-6240.
Visit cfra.org/events for more information. Center for Rural Affairs provides business training, technical assistance, microloans, and networking to small businesses in Nebraska.