Mary's Shopping offers clothing, celebration items in downtown Fremont

Mary Carreto-Lopez’s dream is to work, and her daughters are helping her realize that dream.
“I’m not really a businessperson, but I like to support my mom because she’s been there for us all the time,” Lesly Carreto said. “I want her to start working, so I’m like, why not help her and support her when we can?”
On April 17, Carreto-Lopez opened Mary’s Shopping at 29 W. Sixth St. The store offers a variety of clothing and celebration items at the downtown Fremont strip mall.
“We moved here to Fremont around 10 years ago,” Carreto said. “And my mom, she always wanted to have her own store, so we just tried to help her and support her, and we just opened this a month ago.”
Carreto said the family was excited to make Carreto-Lopez’s dream come true in opening her first business.
“We had a lot of help from all of my family,” she said. “We painted everything, we put everything in right here, and that was with all of my family’s help.”
Shortly after opening, Mary’s Shopping had a raffle to promote the business, which primarily sells women and children’s clothing. Carreto said the store is planning on bringing men’s clothing options in the future as well.
“We have flowers, we have balloons, we have a lot of Mexican clothes, too, and Guatemalan clothes, too,” she said. “And our plan is to have more clothes, like traditional clothes that they wear in places like Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and all of those countries, too, here.”
With Mary’s Shopping being open for a little more than a month, Carreto said its customers have loved the store’s clothing options, especially dresses for children.
Looking to the future, Carreto said her mother isn’t done with working, even with the opening of Mary’s Shopping.
“Maybe in the future, she’s planning to open a new store,” she said. “She’s planning right now about what she wants to have in that store, so we are going to help her have another one.”
But for now, Carreto said she’s excited to work with her family in the Fremont community.
“I like to work a lot with the flowers and organize everything, and I like when people come in to see everything we have,” she said. “I just like everything here.”