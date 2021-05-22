Mary's Shopping offers clothing, celebration items in downtown Fremont

Mary Carreto-Lopez’s dream is to work, and her daughters are helping her realize that dream.

“I’m not really a businessperson, but I like to support my mom because she’s been there for us all the time,” Lesly Carreto said. “I want her to start working, so I’m like, why not help her and support her when we can?”

On April 17, Carreto-Lopez opened Mary’s Shopping at 29 W. Sixth St. The store offers a variety of clothing and celebration items at the downtown Fremont strip mall.

“We moved here to Fremont around 10 years ago,” Carreto said. “And my mom, she always wanted to have her own store, so we just tried to help her and support her, and we just opened this a month ago.”

Carreto said the family was excited to make Carreto-Lopez’s dream come true in opening her first business.

“We had a lot of help from all of my family,” she said. “We painted everything, we put everything in right here, and that was with all of my family’s help.”

Shortly after opening, Mary’s Shopping had a raffle to promote the business, which primarily sells women and children’s clothing. Carreto said the store is planning on bringing men’s clothing options in the future as well.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}