McDonald's plans grand reopening celebration

To commemorate the grand reopening of the newly remodeled McDonald’s restaurant, owner-operator Steve Leonard will host a grand reopening event and ribbon cutting ceremony, and will also have free giveaways and offer food specials from Thursday, Feb. 27, through Saturday, Feb. 29.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, Feb. 27: Starting at 5 a.m., the first 50 people in the restaurant or in the drive- thru will receive a voucher to redeem one free Big Mac or Egg McMuffin every week for one year, with purchase of another item.

Friday, Feb. 28: At 9 a.m., Leonard, in partnership with Mayor Scott Getzschman and the Fremont Chamber, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony. Customers can visit the restaurant from 9-10 a.m. for complimentary coffee and breakfast treats.

Saturday Feb. 29: From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., customers are invited to spin the prize wheel for the chance to win giveaways such as movie tickets to see Disney Pixar’s Onward, food samples, special promotions and entertainment from Hoss Michaels, DJ at KXXT Kat 103.7. Families can also take photos with Thor and Cinderella.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0