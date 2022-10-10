McDonald's customers can round up their orders to support Ronald McDonald House Charities

Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the McDonald’s Great Plains Business Unit are launching a new “10K in a Day” fundraising initiative to support Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha (RMHC).

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, customers can Round Up their order at all McDonald’s restaurants throughout Nebraska to support RMHC. The goal of this event is to raise $10,000 in just one day to support local families staying at RMHC.

Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha relies heavily on donations to provide services to sick children and their families in the community. While it costs RMHC Omaha $120 a night to house a family, they ask guests to donate only $20 per night, and no family is ever turned away due to the inability to pay. $10,000 will help house a family staying at the Ronald McDonald House for over 83 nights.

Customers can always round up their order every day throughout the year with proceeds benefiting our local Ronald McDonald House.