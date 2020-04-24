McDonald's offering free Thank You Meals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

McDonald’s will be offering free Thank You Meals through May 5 as a token of appreciation to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics.

Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive-thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide through May 5. The Thank You Meal, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side featuring small fries or a hash brown, along with a note of appreciation. It will be served in McDonald’s Happy Meal box.

These frontline heroes can show their work badge, or be in uniform, to receive one of these Thank You Meal options:

Breakfast – A choice of an egg McMuffin, chicken McGriddles or a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a hash brown.

Lunch and Dinner – A choice of a double cheeseburger, 6-piece chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

Menu options may vary by restaurant. Visit www.McDonalds.com for more details.

