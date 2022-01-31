McDonald's restaurants offering free fries to blood donors

Local McDonald’s restaurants in Nebraska are showing their support for the American Red Cross and the Nebraska Community Blood Bank following an announcement about a national blood crisis.

Nebraska McDonald’s restaurants are offering customers who show proof of blood donation a free small fry or cookie to encourage individuals to donate. The offer will be available through Feb. 5.

Customers who donate blood Jan. 30-Feb. 5 can visit their local McDonald’s restaurant to receive a free small fry or chocolate chip cookie with proof of their donation via their arm band or donor care guide from the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

