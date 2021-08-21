McDonald's restaurants to host 'Big Red Friday' fundraiser

McDonald’s restaurants across Nebraska in the Great Plains Business Unit, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in Omaha, and the Huskers are partnering to amplify “Big Red Friday,” benefitting RMHC in Omaha.

On Friday, Aug. 27, Big Red Friday flags will be sold for $5 at more than 70 McDonald’s restaurants across Husker Nation between 6-9 a.m., or while supplies last.

“Supporting families in our community is our passion, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha has always been at the forefront of our mission as local owner-operators for McDonald’s,” said Steve Leonard, McDonald’s owner-operator and RMHC in Omaha board member. “We are thrilled to continue this partnership and encourage Husker fans to go out and buy a flag to show their pride while also raising money for this incredible charity.”

Proceeds from Big Red Friday have raised more than $100,000 for RMHC in Omaha since the fundraiser started in 2017.

Every flag sold on Big Red Friday will directly benefit RMHC in Omaha, which serves families across the state and beyond. Every dollar raised will stay right here in Nebraska.

Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha provides a temporary home away from home for families of ill or injured children receiving treatment at Omaha medical facilities. Founded in 1994, the House also invests in community programs that promote the health and well-being of children, including a Ronald McDonald Care Mobile—a mobile dental clinic dedicated to the care of local elementary students. For more information on RMHC in Omaha, visit www.rmhcomaha.org.

