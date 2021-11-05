McDonald's to provide free breakfast on Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to all veterans, active duty military and military families as a token of appreciation for their service to our country.
All former, active duty and military families can receive a free meal during breakfast hours on Nov. 11.
The breakfast includes a choice of an egg McMuffin, bacon egg cheese biscuit or sausage biscuit. All options include any size soft drink, tea or premium roast coffee, and a hash brown.
The offer is valid with military ID.
