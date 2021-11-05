 Skip to main content
McDonald's to provide free breakfast on Veterans Day

McDonald's logo

This Veterans Day, McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to all veterans, active duty military and military families as a token of appreciation for their service to our country.

All former, active duty and military families can receive a free meal during breakfast hours on Nov. 11.

The breakfast includes a choice of an egg McMuffin, bacon egg cheese biscuit or sausage biscuit. All options include any size soft drink, tea or premium roast coffee, and a hash brown.⁠

The offer is valid with military ID.

