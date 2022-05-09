McDonald's to provide healthcare workers with free drinks

To recognize healthcare heroes, local McDonald’s restaurants are offering a free medium size iced or hot coffee or soft drink to healthcare workers as a token of gratitude for everything they do to care for their communities.
At more than 70 McDonald’s restaurants across Nebraska, all healthcare workers can receive their free coffee or soft drink on Thursday, May 12, with valid ID, no purchase necessary.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
