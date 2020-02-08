Joe McFarland is a welder and mechanic by trade, but he now has one more title to add to his name: restaurant owner.
Having worked at his father’s shop in Bennington his entire life, McFarland took over as owner of G & L Cafe, located at 102 W. 4th St. in Mead, last August.
“I’ve always kind of had a desire to be in the culinary arts,” he said, “and I got the opportunity to buy this place.”
After buying the restaurant in November with his wife, Myria, McFarland renamed the restaurant to “Mack’s Shack,” the name coming from his nickname while serving in the Army.
The family oriented, veteran-owned restaurant serves a variety of comfort food, including burgers and chicken fried steaks. G & L Cafe previously served Greek food, which McFarland said he made sure to keep some of their recipes.
“My wife’s family’s Cajun, so we got a little Cajun flair in there too, with dishes like chicken sausage gumbo,” he said.
As far as Mack’s Shack goes, the restaurant is the only of its kind in Mead, a town of 569. McFarland and his wife have lived between Wahoo and Mead, having lived in the town for nearly three years.
In January 2019, G & L Cafe was bought by three investors from Gus and Layla Giorgakopoulos. In August, McFarland was approached by one of the owners to partner with him and run the restaurant.
Since taking over the restaurant with his wife, McFarland said the public has been a little slow to come in due to the previous ownership.
“I don’t want to talk bad about anybody, but they just weren’t doing things the way they should have been, and the community’s seen it,” he said. “So now I’m working my tail off to get the customer base back in the doors, and it’s a struggle.”
But from the customers he’s seen walk through the doors, McFarland said they love the food Mack’s Shack has to offer.
“We’re from the community, so they like to see the face behind the name,” he said. “And I’m here from sunup to sundown. We put everything we’ve got into it, and the community, the ones that have been in can see that.”
Currently, McFarland runs the restaurant with his wife, a waitress and two older kids who help out after school.
“And then we’ve got a bunch of friends that help us out when we get in a jam,” he said. “We’re very, very family oriented.”
Mack’s Shack is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It reopens on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for karaoke, McFarland said.
“We’re starting to get a following on karaoke, so it’s really turning out for us,” he said.
McFarland said taking on Mack’s Shack was more work than he thought it’d be, but found the experience to be beneficial.
“I wholeheartedly believe that everybody should have to work in the restaurant business on one end or the other at least once in their life,” he said. “Because it really helps you appreciate your servers that bring it out to you, your cooks that are in the back.”
With Mack’s Shack, McFarland said he found his favorite part to be interacting with and meeting new customers.
“I worked for the Sinclair station up on the highway for two years and kind of got to know the community some before I bought the place,” he said. “They were happy to see a familiar face here, so it’s definitely helped out a lot.”