Meet the Buyers conference yields opportunities for area businesses

Businesses will have the opportunity to showcase their products and services directly with government agencies, prime contractors, and other businesses at the 2022 Meet the Buyers Conference.

Sponsored by the Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC) at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the annual conference will begin with a virtual event on April 19, where attendees will engage in training and prep workshops to prepare them to meet with potential buyers and contractors. The next day will be an in-person event April 20 at the Thompson Alumni Center on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus, 6705 Dodge St. Here, attendees will network directly with agencies and share their products and services.

Agencies participating in the conference include Kiewit, Union Pacific, The Department of Veterans Affairs, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Offutt Air Force Base, University of Nebraska Procurement, and many more.

For more information and to register, visit http://nbdc.unomaha.edu/meetthebuyers.

