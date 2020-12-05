Methodist Fremont Health to open urgent care clinic at old MedExpress building

After more than three years in the Fremont community, urgent care center MedExpress closed its doors on Aug. 27.
“With them leaving the market, we thought that that was an important component of our local healthcare market,” Methodist Fremont Health President and CEO Brett Richmond said. “So we decided that we needed to look at maybe stepping in to fill that gap.”
Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Physicians Clinic are partnering to open an urgent care and occupational medicine center at the old building at 1240 E. 23rd St. next year.
Michael Ortmeier, senior director with Methodist Physicians Clinic, said the clinic will treat injuries such as bruises, coughs, cuts, ear aches, fractures, sinus infections, sore throat, sprains, strains, or upper respiratory infections for men, women and children.
“It’s really any minor injury or illness that would be considered non-emergent,” he said. “We also have lab and X-ray services on site so that you can get the care you need all in one location.”
As Methodist Fremont Health provides after-hours urgent care based in their hospital, Richmond said the hospital had a good relationship with MedExpress.
MedExpress, a national company, also has clinics in Omaha and Grand Island. In August, it announced it was closing its locations in Grand Island, La Vista, Norfolk and Fremont.
“So when we learned that they were closing a handful of those, including the Fremont location at the end of August, we immediately began talking about how we could kind of step in,” Richmond said.
With Methodist Fremont Health’s mission to improve the health of the community, Richmond said he felt a great need to provide the service, which has its benefits for patients.
“Local residents who see physicians and our practices at our hospital that can also now see physicians or mid-levels at the urgent care clinic,” he said And so certainly, there’s some advantages there.”
Richmond said the best way for Methodist Fremont Health to provide urgent care was to team up with Methodist Physicians Clinic, which is also under the Nebraska Methodist Health System.
“And they operate a number of clinics and urgent cares kind of throughout the Omaha area, so we’re going to partner with them to fill that space at the current MedExpress location,” Richmond said.
Ortmeier said the building will have a four to six clinicians staffing the clinic providing urgent care and occupational medicine services.
“Should there ever be any incidents that occur within their workforce, we want to be able to be responsive to those and make sure that their workforce can safely return to work, which is occupational medicine in a nutshell,” he said.
As the clinic can connect to primary care providers in the community, Ortmeier said it will act as an extension.
“So should you come to that location on a Saturday and your physician is actually in that community as well, we coordinate back to that office that they were seeing,” he said. “And so oftentimes, your provider is made aware that you were in over the weekend and oftentimes can reach out to you to see if you’re feeling well.”
Richmond also said the clinic will be on the same electronical record as the Methodist Fremont Health system.
“So if you have a local Methodist primary care provider or even a Methodist specialist, going to urgent care, they would have access to your medical record,” he said. “And when you go back to see your primary care physician or specialist, they would have access to the medical record in terms of the care you received at urgent care.”
Additionally, Ortmeier said the urgent care clinic will allow for walk-ins, as well as online self-scheduling ahead of time.
“Folks can see appointment times, schedule their appointment and arrive at the time of their appointment and hopefully not have to have wait times that may come with care,” he said. “So it really comes with seamlessly getting patients into the care they need at any time that they need it.”
Currently, the clinic is looking to open its operations in early 2021, Ortmeier said.
“The timeline is a little fluid, but we’re really wanting to at the turn of the New Year’s and sometime in January have that open for the community,” he said.
Richmond said he is looking forward to the opening of the new clinic.
“We’re really excited to kind of step into the urgent care space and expand our services in the community,” he said. “We think it’ll be a great service for the community.”
