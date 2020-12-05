Methodist Fremont Health to open urgent care clinic at old MedExpress building

As the clinic can connect to primary care providers in the community, Ortmeier said it will act as an extension.

“So should you come to that location on a Saturday and your physician is actually in that community as well, we coordinate back to that office that they were seeing,” he said. “And so oftentimes, your provider is made aware that you were in over the weekend and oftentimes can reach out to you to see if you’re feeling well.”

Richmond also said the clinic will be on the same electronical record as the Methodist Fremont Health system.

“So if you have a local Methodist primary care provider or even a Methodist specialist, going to urgent care, they would have access to your medical record,” he said. “And when you go back to see your primary care physician or specialist, they would have access to the medical record in terms of the care you received at urgent care.”

Additionally, Ortmeier said the urgent care clinic will allow for walk-ins, as well as online self-scheduling ahead of time.