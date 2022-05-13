Mitch Sawyer earns MCC Distinguished Alumni Award

The Metropolitan Community College Foundation has announced Mitch Sawyer of Fremont as the recipient of the MCC 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award, an annual recognition given to a graduate whose achievement, service and commitment to MCC and the community is exemplary.

Sawyer is a 2003 graduate of the MCC Construction Technology program and is an emerging leader in the Fremont community through his company, S2 Roll-offs & Refuse (S2). He was awarded the small business of the year in 2013 by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and was named one of the 20 under 40 in 2021.

During the March 2019 catastrophic flood in Fremont, Sawyer and S2 assisted his brother, Tom, and Sawyer Construction to help stop the flooding from ruining Fremont. After half the community was under water, they continued to do repairs for months.

S2 serves 8,000 customers in six counties, and in 2016, expanded to S2 Repair and Maintenance, a full-service diesel repair shop to fix, service and maintain all the S2 trucks and equipment while also providing maintenance service for outside customers.

