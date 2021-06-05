Muller named Employee of the Year at Central Community College-Columbus

Jerry Muller of North Bend has been named the Employee of the Year at Central Community College-Columbus.

The award is presented annually to a Columbus Campus employee who demonstrates dedication, enthusiasm and innovation as well as a rapport with students and other staff members and a willingness to go the extra mile.

Muller is an industrial technology coordinator and trainer based at the Columbus Campus but provides training throughout CCC’s service area.

Nominators cited his exceptional people skills, in-depth knowledge of electrical and mechanical systems, and ability to effectively share his knowledge with his students. They also said he shows respect for his students and colleagues and serves as a positive role model for the college.

Muller was instrumental in developing and launching the Tyson Meats training program in Lexington, which required adapting curriculum, remodeling facilities and buying equipment to meet the company’s training needs.

He has taken a lead role with the iMec 2.0 grant from the National Science Foundation that will bring mechatronics education to six high schools in the CCC service area.

