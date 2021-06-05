Muller named Employee of the Year at Central Community College-Columbus

Jerry Muller of North Bend has been named the Employee of the Year at Central Community College-Columbus.
The award is presented annually to a Columbus Campus employee who demonstrates dedication, enthusiasm and innovation as well as a rapport with students and other staff members and a willingness to go the extra mile.
Muller is an industrial technology coordinator and trainer based at the Columbus Campus but provides training throughout CCC’s service area.
Nominators cited his exceptional people skills, in-depth knowledge of electrical and mechanical systems, and ability to effectively share his knowledge with his students. They also said he shows respect for his students and colleagues and serves as a positive role model for the college.
Muller was instrumental in developing and launching the Tyson Meats training program in Lexington, which required adapting curriculum, remodeling facilities and buying equipment to meet the company’s training needs.
He has taken a lead role with the iMec 2.0 grant from the National Science Foundation that will bring mechatronics education to six high schools in the CCC service area.
“Jerry is personable and has a great rapport with those he trains,” one nominator said. “He has made a great impact on our training and development team and has been instrumental in reaching out to industry to help develop a skilled workforce.”
Another nominator agreed, saying that “his knowledge of the material and his innovative approach in his delivery are attributes we all look for in an instructor.”
At CCC, he has helped repair injection molding units for the plastics program, hook up robotic welders in the welding lab, and teach an introductory mechatronics and instrumentation class for high school teachers and administrators. He reached out to several vendors and received free or reduced costs on several pieces of equipment for the college.
“Jerry’s ability to support the college on all these levels has helped us become more innovative and resourceful which greatly improves CCC’s ability to serve our students and communities,” a nominator said.
Muller is a graduate of Dodge High school who went on to earn an electromechanical degree from Southeast Community College in Milford.
Prior to CCC, he was employed at Cargill in Schuyler for nine years where he started out on the maintenance team and finished as a lead automation technician.
He and his wife, Brittnie, have a 5-year-old daughter, Oaklie, and a 2-year-old son, Briggs.