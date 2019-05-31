The Greater Fremont Development Council (GFDC), in partnership with the City of Fremont and several local non-profits, announced the creation of a Multicultural Inclusion Council during a press conference held on Friday morning.
The partnership includes area non-profits Fremont Area United Way, Lutheran Family Services among others.
While the city's first-ever Multicultural Inclusion Council is still yet to be officially formed, GFDC Executive Director Garry Clark said its purpose will focus on encouraging the development of relationships amongst diverse populations within Fremont, while continuing to grow diversity in the community's workforce and culture.
"Our goal as an organization and as a community is to create a partnership where we can have a conscience and focused dialogue on multiculturalism, the issues within our communities, the positive outcomes, and the impact of being supportive of all walks of life in the City of Fremont," he said. "We want to make sure that we enhance the narrative that we have as a community and we want to make sure that people understand that Fremont has been and will always be supportive of all cultures."
Clark says the GFDC already has a "long list" of individuals who have shown interested in serving on the council and expects the council to include anywhere from 12 to 20 councilmembers serving after selections are made over the course of the next few weeks.
Those interested in applying to be part of the Multicultural Inclusion Council can still do so by contacting the GFDC offices at 402-753-8126.
During the press conference on Friday, Mayor Scott Getzschman and others spoke of the importance of embracing diversity and collaboration in an effort to continue Fremont's growth as a community.
"I think it is important as we move forward--if we are going to grow Fremont--that all organizations have to come together and talk through and dialogue and plan for the future," he said. "The only way we are going to grow Fremont is with diversity which includes different cultures--cultures we may not be used to. We need to be able to work through all of those challenges in a manner that is open and with clear minds to continue to make Fremont a better community that we all want to live in."
Michelle Padilla of Lutheran Family Services, which is a partner in the new council, said an example of that collaboration between Fremont residents from all walks of life was on display during the flood in March.
"I witnessed firsthand our community embrace one another with disregard of any preconceived notions or judgment," she said. "Our humanity simply connected us, it was our calling as human beings."
She added that she hopes the Multicultural Inclusion Council can serve as a small step toward changing perspectives of those from outside the community.
"The beautiful collective work that happens here in Fremont does not always align with the outside perspective--this must change," she said.
According to GFDC Board President and Vice President of Operations at Methodist Fremont Health Bill Vobejda, part of GFDC's push to create the new council is a focus on workforce development.
"We are in a critical workforce situation, I think some people would consider it a workforce crisis," he said during the press conference. "Having a welcoming and diverse community, one that not only talks about diversity and inclusivity but understands it, is part and parcel to the modern contemporary workforce."
Speaking from his leadership experience at one of the community's largest employers--Methodist Fremont Health--Vobejda stressed that businesses, organizations and communities that embrace and understand diversity grow and become better because of it.
"We need a large table, a table that brings people together to share thoughts and ideas," he said. "We really are behind some other communities our size and smaller than us, so this (Multicultural Inclusion Council) is a great thing, a necessary thing and an important thing."
According to Clark, a small group involving many of those that spoke at the press conference on Friday will review and consider applicants to determine who will serve on the new council. He expects an official list of council members to be released in the next few weeks.
While the yet-to-be-named members will ultimately decide the direction of the Multicultural Inclusion Council, Clark says he expects some of the first steps to include the creation of a charter and the development of an annual forum.
"Our goal is to create a charter that we understand and can follow, have a plan to look out for those individuals that don't have a voice, and try to bridge that gap," he said. "We want to have an annual forum here in Fremont to have conversation and discussion about what is taking place in industry and community--and to recognize individuals that are making an impact on multicultural diversity and inclusion."
When asked about potential strategies to address potential push back from the community, Clark stressed the importance of educating people on the positive impacts of having a diverse workforce and community at large.
"We know even in Fremont there is a direct impact in spending power, a direct impact in entrepreneurship, there is a direct impact on all of the social opportunities that exist--it actually improves our community," he said. "Educating individuals on those pieces and making sure we are putting out facts I think are going to be key to combatting any concerns, but we want to listen to everyone and make sure that people's voices are heard whether they are dissenting voices or not."