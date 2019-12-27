Small business owners and managers, aspiring business owners, and community partners are invited to Coffee Tables for the Cuming and Burt county area.
The networking event is hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs’ Rural Enterprise Assistance Project (REAP), Burt County Economic Development Corporation, Cuming County Economic Development, West Point Chamber of Commerce, and Tekamah Chamber of Commerce.
Coffee Tables is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Just Be Therapeutic Massage, 913 Ave. E, in Wisner.
“Coffee Tables offers an opportunity for those involved in small businesses to talk with others who may have the same experiences,” said Lori Schrader, loan specialist with the Center for Rural Affairs. “We will have a meet and greet so you can make contacts.”
Coffee Tables is held monthly, with the event hosted by businesses throughout Burt and Cuming counties. The series began in August.
For more information, visit cfra.org/events. To RSVP, contact Schrader at loris@cfra.org or 402-687-2100, Ext. 1026; Teri Lamplot, Cuming County Economic Development Director, at director@cumingcountyed.com or 402-372-6001; or Patti Plugge, Burt County Economic Director, at burtcoedc@abbnebraska.com or 402-374-2953.