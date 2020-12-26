 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New agent joins NP Dodge's Fremont office
View Comments
editor's pick top story

New agent joins NP Dodge's Fremont office

{{featured_button_text}}

NP Dodge has welcomed Matthew Rohloff as a REALTOR in its Fremont sales office.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rohloff majored in economics at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He graduated with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration.

Rohloff can be reached at 402-720-8991, mrohloff@nddodge.com.

Matthew Rohloff

Rohloff
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Darlene Kroeger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News