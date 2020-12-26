New agent joins NP Dodge's Fremont office

NP Dodge has welcomed Matthew Rohloff as a REALTOR in its Fremont sales office.
Rohloff majored in economics at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He graduated with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration.
Rohloff can be reached at 402-720-8991, mrohloff@nddodge.com.
