New apartment complex under construction in Fremont

Sunridge Apartments, a 39-unit, 4-building multi-family project is under construction at 3041 E. Dawn Dr. in Fremont. The community, which is now leasing, will have three- and four-bedroom units, all of which have two bathrooms.

The project is a mixed-unit development, with market-rate and income-qualified units.

The apartment homes have large living areas, lofty ceilings, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets and appliances, including full-sized washer-dryers, and oversized patios or balconies. Sunridge Apartments also includes an on-site community center for residents.

The community features a large central garden, including an area for residents to plant their favorite vegetables or flowers. Sunridge Apartments are located just blocks from Fremont Splash Station, Johnson Crossing Academic Center, Johnson Park Lake and Fremont Middle School.

Pre-leasing is available now at https://www.rentatsunridge.com.

