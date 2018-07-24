For the last century, the Uehling Barn has been an impressive landmark in northern Dodge County.
Built in 1918 by Edwin Edelman, the large ‘round’ or octagonal barn has been catching the eyes of passersby ever since.
While the Uehling Barn was owned by the Uehling family – for which the Dodge County village is named – its newest owner is a young cattle rancher named Jeremy Guenther.
Guenther, who is originally from West Point, lives and works on the 8 acres of ground just northeast of Uehling, along with his wife Natalie and their dog Josie. Natalie is originally from Oakland.
Guenther – who bought the acreage where the barn sits last December – also uses the barn’s recognizable cupola to direct people to his new home.
“Most people, if they don’t know where we live, we just say the place with the big round barn,” he said.
Frank Uehling owned the barn from 1918 until 1934 and Orville and Arwilda Uehling moved to the farmstead where they lived until 1971.
That year, Russell and Joyce Uehling bought the place and began repairing the barn, putting down new cedar shingles and reinforcing the wooden silo in the center of the barn.
In 2001, the Uehlings sold the farm to the Carl and Janet Knutson.
“I’m the first non-Uehling to own the property,” Carl told the Tribune in 2006.
During the Knutson’s time on the property, they faithfully tended to the 70-foot landmark. In 2006, Carl Knutson jokingly estimated he had shoveled “50 loads” of manure from the interior of the structure. They also repainted the original, patterned metal sheets covering the exterior walls.
The Knutson’s also spent a pretty penny removing asphalt shingles from the barn’s roof and re-shingled it with cedar shingling at a cost of more than $30,000.
Now the cedar shingling remains mostly intact, but holes in the roof can be seen from the interior. When standing inside the barn, the light peers through the small holes in the roof, like stars in the night sky.
“If anybody wants to volunteer to shingle it they are more than welcome to,” Guenther joked.
Guenther has no plans to mend the roof at this point but he is currently in the process of replacing windows throughout the structure.
“Every time I go to Fremont I get a couple more, but there’s a lot of windows,” he said.
The interior of the Uehling Barn is almost as impressive as the exterior with an 18-foot-wide wooden silo in the middle and a second-story loft which held hay. When the barn was fully functional, beef cattle could be fed on the ground floor at silage mangers surrounding the silo while dairy cows could eat from hay mangers following the interior circumference of the barn.
"I hate to know what it would cost to build now," Guenther said.
The 1880s concept of having access to every part of the barn from one circular aisle was not, at first, practical due to obstructions caused by heavy timbers needed to frame the building. Silos, which helped support the loft and roof, were added during the second phase of centric construction (1905-1920), achieving the desired efficiency.
Bob Puschendorf, former deputy state historic preservation officer with the Nebraska State Historical Society, gave some insights into the Uehling Barn and other Nebraska round barns during an interview with the Fremont Tribune in 2006.
“It's an outstanding structural engineering property,” he said at the time.
Other such barns exist in Nebraska, Puschendorf said, including the state's largest, the Starkey Barn in Webster County.
“These barns were rather innovative for their time,” he said, “the way they were used for storage and the way livestock was placed inside.”
Known as centric barn construction, the building method was as innovative at the turn of the 20th century as hog confinements were in the 1970s, Puschendorf said.
While recent previous owners used the barn for storage, Guenther has re-established the barn’s intended purpose.
“We calved out some cows in it this winter, so we’ve kind of put it back to use,” he said.