Newlywed owners of Country Traditions opening store as Nebraska Quilt Company

When his wife, Karen, came home last April and told him about the for sale sign she saw outside of Country Traditions, Loren Paquette said his first instinct was to buy the business.

“I’m kind of the entrepreneur and she’s the quilter, and so we put our brains together and decided this was an adventure we were going to jump on,” he said. “And so we took the big leap to move our lives forward because we both were looking for something we both love.”

Now two weeks married, the Paquettes are rebranding the downtown Fremont store as Nebraska Quilt Company since taking over as owners in September.

Although the store has continued operations at 330 N. Main St. since the change in ownership, the couple plans to “open” it with the new name from Nov. 9-13. A ribbon-cutting and building blessing ceremony will be held Nov. 30.

“Sure there’s nerves, but our customers are good people and we want them to succeed, and I think they want to see us succeed,” Loren Paquette said. “It really helps the community. We want to build community, so this gives us an opportunity to do that.”

As a 4-H kid from northeast Nebraska, Karen Paquette said she first got interested in quilting from her mother, who was not only a schoolteacher but a seamstress who would make 10 to 20 new outfits each year.

“We were the family that had matching clothes,” she said. “She had a dress, and dad had the matching shirt, my brother had the matching shirt and I had a matching dress.”

As clothing superintendent for 4-H, Karen Paquette said her mother was a “perfectionist.”

“We would go around and round and round and I would never sew anything correctly,” she said. “So it’s kind of funny that this is now where we’re at, because I disliked sewing clothes.”

After her mother’s death, a 17-year-old Karen Paquette went through her boxes of “UFOs,” or unfinished objects of quilting blocks. Her grandmother also had several boxes.

“I had no desire to put those together, but I was very fortunate, I had a grandma on my dad’s side of the family that put all of those quilts together,” she said. “So I have some wonderful heirlooms my brother and I split up.”

It wasn’t until her sons were in the fifth grade when Karen Paquette discovered her passion for quilting.

“I took a quilting class, and that’s all she wrote,” she said. “I fell in love with it.”

Karen Paquette would often shop at Country Traditions, which was owned at the time by Leslie and Kevin Main. She also rented a long-arm quilting machine from a shop in Omaha and make T-shirt quilts.

“Then in 2019, I decided it was time for me to have my own machine at my house, so I bought a machine here from Country Traditions, and it’s been in my basement since then, just working away,” she said.

Loren and Karen Paquette first started dating on Oct. 23, 2013, exactly eight years before their wedding last month.

When he first met his future wife, Loren Paquette said she was in her home quilt studio, nicknamed the “sweat shop,” as she was cutting a piece of fabric into 1,000 little pieces.

“She was like, ‘Well, I’m just going to sew them back together, maybe I can get you to do that someday, and I was like, ‘I don’t think so,’” he said. “And then we get seven years down the road, and we saw the for sale sign here.”

At first, Karen Paquette thought her husband was “nuts” for wanting to purchase the store, as quilting had only been a side hustle for her.

But Loren Paquette was determined, as he had been training in the business field.

“When the opportunity came, it was like, I get to use the skills I’ve learned for the last few years and test it,” he said. “And it’s testing out pretty well. There’s still a lot to learn, but it’s definitely a good jump.”

The ownership transfer was finalized on July 12, and the Paquettes became owners of the building and business two months later.

With the store’s name-changing, Loren Paquette said the process was long and arduous, as they wanted the name to represent what it would be known for.

“We wanted to make sure people know we were a quilt shop, and it’s obvious in the name,” he said. “We made a list of easily 150 different names.”

Eventually, the couple settled on “Nebraska Quilt Company” after sleeping on the name for a few nights. The store is still in the process of making all of the changes to the new name, including the addition of a new sign.

“I bet our luck is that it’s going to happen next week with all of the chaos, which is OK,” Loren Paquette said. “It’s good to see positive change. People are excited, and that’s what we’re trying to create, is some excitement.”

The Paquettes aim to keep the business’ existing services, including providing fabrics, patterns and machines.

“We’ve added maybe some more modern fabric lines, but kept our traditional reproduction lines,” Karen Paquette said. “So we’re just building on the wonderful base that was here to create our shop.”

Additionally, Karen Paquette said she wants to upgrade the store’s second floor, including adding a restroom and sink and updating the cutting mats.

“We’re starting to update those, we’re starting to update our irons and our ironing boards and things to make it feel more like the room that they want to spend time in,” she said. “And then we’ve got to get paint and other things.”

Loren Paquette said he also wants to create more classes with outside educators, as well as multi-day retreats. The store has unused space next door on the second floor that they plan to remodel.

“There’s some ladies, they get together in groups and they go off and they sew with all of their friends, and they need someplace to stay,” he said. “Well, I could probably get 15 to 20 over there, they could stay next door and have all of this room to sew.”

As the Downtown Business Improvement District Board recently moved its meetings to the second floor, Loren Paquette said he wants to continue to be a host for the organization.

“We want to be part of the community,” he said. “We’re trying to source whatever we can in Fremont and support the Fremont community, which is really important to us because we are now part of it.”

The Paquettes have also brought their dog, Jax, to explore the store as they work there during the day.

“I think with the customers, he’s probably more of a celebrity than we are, by far,” Loren Paquette said. “They love coming and seeing him, and they’ll bring him some treats and boxes of treats.”

As Nebraska Quilt Company moves forward, Loren Paquette said he’s tried to involve the customers as much as he can. For instance, he’ll consult them with samples when representatives come to visit the shop.

“If there’s some way we can bring their product in, we will,” he said. “The shop’s not just for us, it’s for them. If we aren’t doing things that serve them, we don’t have a shop.”

Karen Paquette said she was most excited to build community with other quilt shops in the region and the store’s customers.

“I love helping them pick out their projects,” she said. “They’ll come in with this fabric that they’ve had already or they’ve got a partial project, and then they just want help finishing their projects.”

Although quilting may be difficult, Loren Paquette said he often thinks of a quote from the store’s designer, Scott Flanagan: “It’s only hard if somebody tells you it’s hard.”

And thinking back to making his very first quilt, Loren Paquette said he wants to spread that philosophy to his customers.

“We want to build their ability to do more difficult things,” he said. “Everybody has it in them, it’s just a matter of somebody believing in them.”

