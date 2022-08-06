NFM to donate to 85 non-profit start-ups

Nebraska-based home retailer NFM (Nebraska Furniture Mart) is celebrating its 85th anniversary by donating to small non-profit start-ups. As many as 85 non-profits will receive $500 each.

The $500 covers the cost of an application for tax-exempt status and symbolizes the amount founder Rose “Mrs. B.” Blumkin used to start NFM.

As the 85th-anniversary approaches, NFM looks back on its past while focusing on its future and continued community improvement. NFM wants to use this milestone to create opportunities for small start-ups to take their first steps and make a difference in their communities, just as NFM did 85 years ago.

Mrs. B. was a Belarus emigrant who carved a path for women and minority-owned businesses in Omaha. NFM encourages non-profits to apply and help create a brighter future. Applications are being accepted now through Aug. 21. To learn more and apply for the First Step Donation program, visit https://www.nfm.com/nfmcommunity/.