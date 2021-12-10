Northeast Community College to offer real estate ethics and professional conduct course

NCC to offer online real estate course
Northeast Community College will offer an online course for individuals who would like to become real estate professionals.
Developing Professional Conduct and Ethical Practices – Pre-license (REAL 21F & CRN #60370) will be held online from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
This six-hour course is required through the Nebraska Real Estate Commission before an individual takes the state Real Estate exam. It is an interactive ethics and professional conduct program to help new licensees gain competency in handling real estate transactions. Participants will be actively involved in viable case studies, as well as group discussion regarding ethics issues.
Cost of the course is $60. To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.