NP Dodge acquires Lincoln First Realty
NP Dodge acquires Lincoln First Realty

Lincoln First Realty logo

NP Dodge Company recently announced it has acquired Lincoln First Realty in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Established in 2007 as a subsidiary of Cornhusker Bank, Lincoln First Realty is a family-owned residential real estate company with more than 45 experienced REALTORS serving clients throughout Lancaster, Seward, Saunders, Otto, Gage, Jefferson, York, and Cass counties.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Lincoln First Realty will continue to operate as a separate entity under its name and brand. Pat Elgert, president of Lincoln First Realty, will join the NP Dodge leadership team, along with managing broker Lea Barker under the leadership of Jill Anderson, with NP Dodge.

This announcement marks the expansion of NP Dodge Company into the state’s capital. The NP Dodge Company family of companies now has the largest number of residential real estate sales offices in the Omaha, Council Bluffs and Lincoln metro areas.

NP Dodge Company is the longest running, family-owned real estate company in the United States. The company currently maintains 10 sales offices in Nebraska and Iowa and has over 465 sales associates.

