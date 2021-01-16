NP Dodge Real Estate announces new president

NP Dodge Real Estate Sales has announced the promotion of Jill Anderson as the new president of NP Dodge Real Estate Sales.

Mike Riedmann, president of the division since 1994, is transitioning to a new role in the company as president emeritus, focusing on expanding company real estate related projects and supporting the new division president.

As a native Nebraskan and graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Anderson began her real estate career in Arizona in 1996, successfully running her own commercial real estate company with her husband. In 2013, Jill and her family moved back to Nebraska, where she brought her expertise to NP Dodge first as an assistant manager, progressing to broker manager, and, for the last three years, as general sales manager of the Nebraska residential sales offices.

Anderson has also served on NP Dodge’s agent advisory for over six years and is an active participant in Dodge Cares, NP Dodge’s main philanthropic company endeavor. She is the immediate past chair of the OABR Safety Committee, and currently serves on the OABR Governmental Affairs Committee and the OABR Nominating Committee. She is also an active member of the Women’s Council of Realtors.

NP Dodge is the longest running, family-owned real estate company in the United States. The company currently maintains eight sales offices in Nebraska and Iowa and has over 450 sales associates. Fremont’s NP Dodge office is located at 1037 E. 23rd St.

