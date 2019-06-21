Nye Legacy, Nye Pointe, Gateway Vista and Regency Square have all been named to the Great Plains Quality Care Collaborative (GPQCC) Honor Roll in recognition of their performance on the Nursing Home Compare long-stay quality measures.
Nursing homes on the Nursing Home Quality Composite Score Honor Roll have achieved a quality measure composite score of six or less for at least one month (between April 2015 and March 2019). The composite score is comprised of 13 long-stay measures; a score of 6 or better reflects the cumulative effect of systems improvement with a long-term care setting.
The GPQCC is part of the National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative (NNHQCC), led by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and QIN-QIOs, was launched in April 2015 with the mission to improve care for the 1.4 million nursing home residents across the United States. Great Plains Quality Innovation Network has been a longtime supporter and partner of the NNHQCC.
The NNHQCC strives to instill sustainable quality and performance improvement practices, eliminate Healthcare-Acquired Conditions (HACs) and improve resident satisfaction and safety by focusing on systems that impact quality. These systems can include staffing, operations, communication, leadership, compliance, clinical models, quality of life indicators and specific clinical outcomes, such as mobility, inappropriate antipsychotic use for persons living with dementia and Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). View a complete list of Nursing Home Quality Measure Composite Score Honor Roll recipients in Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota at: https://greatplains qin.org/honor-roll/.
“We are proud of our team’s commitment to providing exceptional service and personalized care. This recognition is a result of their dedication to delivering services that go beyond good quality care and reach a level of superior care,” said Kristin Harris, vice president of operations with Nye Health Services.