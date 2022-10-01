Nye Health Services announces leadership changes

Nye Health Services has announced changes to its leadership team responsibilities. Effective Sept. 1, 2022, Ron Gross has transitioned from President of Nye Health Services to the Nye Culture Officer role.

“We made this change because people are our most important asset and focusing on them is key to our continued success,” states Russ Peterson, CEO of Nye Health Services. “Ron’s talents align so strongly in the three areas he will be focused on: leadership development, culture integration, and hospitality-based service.”

With Gross’ transition to Culture Officer, the operations of Nye Health Services will be under the leadership of Kristin Harris. Harris will move from her current position of Vice President of Operations to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately.

“Kristin has been a passionate and focused leader for our company and our campuses,” Peterson said. “Mrs. Harris is a talented executive devoted to serving our residents and their families. She will provide continued strong leadership for our teams.”

Nye Health Services provides a complete continuum of healthcare services for older adults seeking independent and assisted living, state-of-the-art rehabilitation, or traditional skilled care with campuses in Fremont, Lincoln, and Norfolk, Nebraska. To learn more about Nye Health Services, visit nyehealthservices.com.