Nye Health Services announces wage increases for direct care staff

Direct care staff at Nye Health Services will be receiving a boost in their wages.

Nye Health Services, which provides a complete continuum of healthcare services for older adults seeking independent and assisted living, state-of-the-art rehabilitation, or traditional skilled care with campuses in Fremont, Lincoln, and Norfolk, announced on Friday an increase of its wage scale for direct care staff, effective immediately.

This includes an increase in the starting wage by 30%.

The $640,000 annual wage adjustment for Nye Health’s five campuses reflects changing market pressures on wages, “but more importantly recognizes our committed and dedicated team members who have been warriors during the last two years of fighting COVID on our campuses,” a press release stated.

“Our team members are our most important asset. We have a staff of talented team members who have risen to the challenges of the past two years. Their commitment in the face of unprecedented circumstances has allowed our Nye campuses to continue to deliver exemplary care to our residents,” Russ Peterson, CEO of Nye Health Services,” said in the release.

In addition to the wage scale increases, Nye Health Services also has made a $50,000 investment to minimize the impact of rising healthcare insurance costs to its team members. Nye has committed to cover the increased costs of team member health insurance premiums for 2022. Other benefits include paid time off for COVID-19 absences in addition to standard paid-time-off benefits, an Employee Assistance Plan, and Crisis Fund to assist employees through difficult times.

For more information about Nye’s employment opportunities, contact Mollie Cook, Director of Human Resources, at 402-753-1400. To learn more about Nye Health Services, visit www.nyehealthservices.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.