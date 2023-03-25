Nye Health Services, Nye Square and Nye Home Health received Align’s Workplace Excellence Award for their dedication to workforce engagement during 2022.

“Attaining a high level of favorable responses to rate us as a place to work is an indication of Nye Health’s attention to creating a positive work environment,” Neil Gulsvig, CEO, Align, said in a media release. “Their achievement clearly demonstrates that they care about their people and are committed to their engagement and success.”

Align, the applied research and quality-improvement solutions provider that presents the annual award, supports leaders across the entire senior care profession with tools to measure staff engagement and make meaningful improvements to create a more engaged workforce.

Nye Health Services provides a complete continuum of healthcare services for older adults seeking independent and assisted living, state-of-the-art rehabilitation, or traditional skilled care with campuses in Fremont, Lincoln, and Norfolk, Nebraska.