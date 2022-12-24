Nye Health Services welcomes new director of culinary operations

Nye Health Services has announced the addition of Eddie Soufan as its new director of culinary operations.

Soufan brings vast industry experience in leadership and management of culinary operations, most recently as a regional director, overseeing 13 communities nationally.

“I worked in the hospitality and culinary industry for most of my life and am passionate about sharing the joy of food with others,” Soufan said. “Nye Health Service's genuine culture and values drew me to the organization. I am excited to provide team members an environment that reflects those values and the residents with a culinary experience that helps them live a healthy and active life.”

Kristin Harris, chief operating officer of Nye Health Services, added “Eddie is a passionate and energetic leader who shares the values of our organization. His strong background in hospitality and culinary services will allow him to successfully lead our culinary operations at Nye Health Services.”

Soufan and his family come from Ohio. When he’s not working, he enjoys spending time with his family and enjoying the outdoors.