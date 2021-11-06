Nye Legacy and Nye Pointe have new executive director

Nye Legacy and Nye Pointe have welcomed Patrick Fairbanks as their new executive director.

Fairbanks joins the Nye Health Services team with over 34 years of experience in senior health care administration throughout Nebraska.

“I am thrilled to join the Nye Legacy and Nye Pointe team as the new executive director. I am passionate about making a positive impact in people’s lives and supporting our team members as they provide exceptional service to the seniors we serve,” Fairbanks said in a prepared statement.

Kristin Harris, VP of Operations, said, “We are excited to welcome Patrick to the Nye Legacy and Nye Pointe team. Patrick’s life commitment to providing quality care paired with his depth of leadership experience in senior health care administration is going to allow him to successfully lead our team that strives for excellence in care.”

Fairbanks has lived in Nebraska all his life. When he’s not working, he enjoys hunting and spending time with his wife, three children, and six grandchildren.

Nye Legacy and Nye Pointe provide traditional skilled care, short stay rehab, and outpatient therapy services to seniors in Fremont and the surrounding communities. For more information on Nye Legacy and Nye Pointe’s services, call Jessica Lewis, clinical liaison, at 402-721-9300. To learn more about Nye Health Services, visit www.nyehealthservices.com.

