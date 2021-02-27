Nye Legacy receives Silver Award for excellence in skilled nursing

For the second time, Nye Legacy has been recognized for its work by the National Center for Assisted Living’s National Quality Award Program.
The skilled nursing facility was one of seven in the state to receive the Silver Award last November from NCAL, which is the assisted living voice of the American Health Care Association.
“I’m in awe of our team’s dedication,” Nye Legacy Executive Director Kirk Sweeney said. “The care that we provide, it’s just amazing, and I’m just really proud to see that it’s been acknowledged through the receiving of the Silver Award.”
The AHCA/NCAL program recognizes providers nationwide that have demonstrated commitment to improving their quality of care for long-term and post-acute care residents.
The award program has three distinctions at bronze, silver and gold, with silver recipients having shown effective approaches to improve performance and health care options.
“The award really focuses on healthcare outcomes, as well as performance, how we’ve improved performance in our building, just different things to gauge us by success,” said Debi Filter, director of clinical transitions.
Although Nye Legacy previously received the Bronze Award in 2016, this is the first time Nye Legacy has been awarded the Silver Award. As the award program is a three-step process, recipients must work from bronze to gold.
The Silver Award includes 20-page documentation for recipients. Filter said Nye Legacy included a return to acute care rates, fall prevention and National Quality Measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in its report.
For the Gold Award, Filter said the process includes a different application process with an on-site visit.
“So that’ll be a couple years in the works also to make sure we’ve met all the criteria that they have outlined for us,” she said. “It’s a very tedious process to make sure you’re doing what you need to do to get that award.”
But Sweeney said he has hope for the Gold Award, as another field nursing campus within Nye Health Services has received it.
“It’ll be a large step, but I think it’s a great goal for us to look forward to,” he said. “There’s a lot of planning, a lot of preparation with that, but it’s definitely something we’d like to achieve.”
Having worked at Nye Legacy for 12 years, Filter said she’s seen Nye Legacy keep its family- and patient-centered service as it grows.
“It’s not about the bottom dollar,” she said. “It’s about our outcomes and making it a good place to be with good outcomes and getting people home safely and making it the best place for their time with us.”
Ultimately, Sweeney said the biggest growth he’s seen with Nye Legacy has been its communication between team members.
“I think when you have one common goal that you’re working toward, it unites people,” he said. “And it’s great with the Silver Award to where you can put that on paper and explain what we’re doing and what’s been accomplished and just be able to see it in writing, to see what we’ve actually done.”
A previous version of this article stated that Nye Legacy is an assisted living facility. Nye Legacy is a skilled nursing facility.