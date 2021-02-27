Nye Legacy receives Silver Award for excellence in skilled nursing

The Silver Award includes 20-page documentation for recipients. Filter said Nye Legacy included a return to acute care rates, fall prevention and National Quality Measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in its report.

For the Gold Award, Filter said the process includes a different application process with an on-site visit.

“So that’ll be a couple years in the works also to make sure we’ve met all the criteria that they have outlined for us,” she said. “It’s a very tedious process to make sure you’re doing what you need to do to get that award.”

But Sweeney said he has hope for the Gold Award, as another field nursing campus within Nye Health Services has received it.

“It’ll be a large step, but I think it’s a great goal for us to look forward to,” he said. “There’s a lot of planning, a lot of preparation with that, but it’s definitely something we’d like to achieve.”

Having worked at Nye Legacy for 12 years, Filter said she’s seen Nye Legacy keep its family- and patient-centered service as it grows.