OfficeNet will be joining Eakes Office Solutions

Office Net has been at the same location at 648 N Broad Street since its opening in 1954. The office equipment dealer, which also has locations in Grand Island and Columbus, will be joining Eakes Office Solutions.

Eakes Office Solutions announced on Monday that OfficeNet, Inc. of Fremont, Columbus and Grand will be joining the Eakes team.

OfficeNet has been locally owned and operated for more than 67 years, serving the office products, copier, furniture, and cleaning supplies needs of businesses in Eastern Nebraska.

“I want to thank our customers across the state for their incredible support over the years. I’m confident in Eakes’ ability to take care of all of our loyal customers moving forward.” Russ Hoetfelker, owner of OfficeNet, Inc., said in a released statement.

Although Hoetfelker will be retiring at the end of December, customers will continue to see some familiar faces from OfficeNet joining the Eakes team.

“Russ and his team at OfficeNet have provided a high level of customer service to many Nebraska communities for a long time. We take customer care seriously, and we look forward to continuing that tradition while expanding products and services in the area,” said Mark Miller, President and CEO of Eakes.

Eakes Office Solutions has 14 office locations across Nebraska, serving local businesses in Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota, Iowa, and Kansas.

