While last minute Christmas shopping can yield some pretty underwhelming gifts, two events being held by Priority One Signs will give present procrastinators an opportunity to snag something meaningful this holiday season.
The local sign making shop is hosting two Photo Ornament Parties on Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 where customers can come in and have family photos transformed into ornaments that will last a lifetime.
While customers have photos of their friends, family and pets memorialized on aluminum ornaments in a variety of holiday themed shapes, they can also enjoy a warm cup of cocoa or cider and Christmas cookies during each event.
Both events, on Dec. 15 and 22nd, will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and each ornaments costs $11.95 a piece — or $30 for three ornaments.
“I’m all about helping the procrastinators,” laughed Gabrielle Foreman, manager of Priority One Signs. “The ornaments are simple, but they are also meaningful.”
The photo ornaments can also be made in eight different holiday themed shapes including: a Christmas tree, star, heart, bell, and even a paw print for pets.
“This is the time when everyone is doing Santa pictures last minute—so they can bring those right over and make an ornament for grandma and grandpa if they want,” Foreman said.
The process to make the ornaments only takes about 5-10 minutes, where photos are printed and then pressed onto the aluminum ornament templates to create a durable, long-lasting family memento.
“We print the photos out and we use really hot presses to make them,” Foreman said. “It’s a kind of a cool scientific process that uses heat activation, so they are really durable.”
The photo ornaments are double-sided so customers can put two different photos on one ornament, use the same photo for both sides, or have one side feature a variety of holiday themed messages like: “Merry Christmas to you.”
Foreman added that customers can enjoy complimentary hot cocoa, cider and cookies while they wait for their ornament—or step out and get some other holiday shopping done while they are printed.
Customers can also stop in anytime during regular business hours to get the photo ornaments made, as well as a variety of other photo gifts and personalized printed goods.
“We do signs, t-shirts, banners, tumblers all sorts of things that can be personalized for customers,” Foreman said.
Customers bringing photos in can do so in digital formats or already printed photos.
Priority One Signs is regularly open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, with the Photo Ornament Party hours running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15 and 22nd.
Priority One Signs can be reached by phone during business hours at 402-727-7701.