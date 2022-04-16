Owsley joins Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern telecommunications provider with a growing, privately-owned 16,500+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, has welcomed Nichole Owsley to its Enterprise Sales team to meet rising fiber broadband needs in the Nebraska communities of Fremont, Columbus, Blair and Seward.

Owsley will be responsible for identifying growth opportunities and facilitating symmetrical gigabit internet services and enhanced fiber-driven products and services to meet rising bandwidth demands.

“I am excited to join Great Plains Communications, a provider that has been at the forefront of innovation and service in the Midwest for more than a century. Fremont is where my family and I call home and I have a passion for working with and serving my local communities,” Owsley said. “I look forward to bringing the top fiber bandwidth solutions to my neighbors, helping their businesses to thrive and grow.”

Owsley has 10-plus years of experience in business development, marketing brand strategy, telecommunications, and nonprofit fundraising. In 2020 she was named one of the 20 Under 40 members of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree and her MBA, with a concentration in marketing, from Midland University where she is an adjunct professor.

“We are pleased to welcome Nichole to our Great Plains Communications family as we endeavor to extend our fiber footprint and assist our enterprise partners as their technology partner providing the reliable fiber-driven services they need to reach their business goals,” Josephine Bernson, chief revenue officer,” said.

