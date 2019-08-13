The Fremont Parks and Recreation Department has been busy with several projects.
Fremont Monument has begun work on the stone and monument project at Ridge Cemetery, said Kim Koski, parks and recreation director, in an August report.
The Ridge Cemetery Association pledged $5,000 toward the project and was awarded a KENO match grant for $5,000 for a total of $10,000.
Koski said the purpose of this project is to reset and re-level 20 monuments on new concrete foundations and re-attach — reseal with silicone and epoxy — the various pieces that are loose on 15 additional monuments at the cemetery.
Each monument will need to be disassembled, have a new foundation of concrete poured and be reinstalled by resealing it with silicone and epoxy.
A total of 35 stones/monuments will be repaired with this project.
The Dog Park West sun shades are completed. These were bought with a mini-grant from the Fremont Area Community Foundation and a donation from Friends of Fremont Area Parks.
Each side of Dog Park West on Linden Avenue has a 10-foot by 10-foot sun shade with a permanent picnic table set in concrete.
The Americans with Disabilities Act renovation project for the main restrooms at the Fremont Friendship Center is complete.
This project was part of a Community Development Block Grant that the City of Fremont received for improvements.
Work soon will begin to update the two single restrooms at the front entrance of the Friendship Center.
Earlier this year, people who use the center were glad to be back in the building.
During the week of Thanksgiving 2018, center activities were moved to the adjacent Christensen Field main arena so work could be done on the Friendship Center floor.
The floor’s old, original tiles were pulled up. Underlying concrete was grounded down and finished concrete was put in place.
In his report, Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent, mentioned various activities.
He described the summer parks and recreation department season as a great success.
Schwanke said the Playground Programs finished up at the end of July with the last day Swim and Pizza Party.
Lil’ Sluggers and Youth baseball finished up after a season with good numbers and great turnout from the parents and other fans, he said.
July was a great month for pool attendance, surpassing numbers from that month in 2018.
Pool parties have been a great success this year.
“We have had a great turnout this year and would like to thank all the parents, grandparents, family friends, guardians, etc., for all of their support and look forward to keep improving our programs to give those in Fremont the best possible experience possible,” he said.