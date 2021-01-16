Pepper Grinder chef returning with new Italian restaurant in downtown Fremont

"We had to close because of COVID and a bunch of stuff," he said. "I got a partner, but he said, 'No, this is not going to work, I'm not going to make enough to pay the bills.' So we decided to close out."

As a result of the shop's closure, Moreno went back into the construction business during 2020. But in December, he said an opportunity arose.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bill and Brian Perry, who own the building on Main Street formerly occupied by J's Steakhouse, offered to help in bringing Moreno back to the restaurant industry.

"They gave a really nice opportunity to me, and I have a passion to cook here again," he said. "I said yes, so I'm back on track."

Since then, Moreno has been hard at work on replacing the floor and kitchen to prepare for Ostería Kayla.

"This a really nice place. It's a really nice spot and everything," he said. "We have a nice kitchen now because of a new floor, new equipment, everything."

While "ostería" means a place to eat and drink wine in Italian, the restaurant is also named after Kayla, Moreno's 5-year-old daughter. Ostería Kayla will keep around 80% of the same menu of Pepper Grinder, including its salads, appetizers and pasta.