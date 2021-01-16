Pepper Grinder chef returning with new Italian restaurant in downtown Fremont

Although his sandwich shop, Pepper Grinder, closed after nine months in the Fremont community, Miguel Moreno is ready for a new start.
In the next few weeks, Moreno is planning on opening a brand new Italian restaurant, Ostería Kayla, at 406 N. Main St.
"I am so excited to see a lot of the customers from Pepper Grinder enjoying my food," he said. "I feel great. I feel like this is going to be so awesome."
Originally from El Salvador, Moreno came to the United States around 18 years ago and lived in Denver. There, he worked in Italian restaurants Osteria Marco and Salt & Grinder.
Moreno worked in the restaurant business for about 16 years, working as head chef for around 10. He met his future wife while visiting in Fremont, and the two returned to live in Denver before moving back to Fremont five years ago.
"She didn't like it because it was too big of a city, too noisy," he said. "First, I worked in construction, but two years ago, we opened a small sandwich shop, Pepper Grinder."
Pepper Grinder opened in June 2019 at 635 N. Main St. The sandwich shop served Italian and deli dishes using homemade mozzarella and ricotta cheese.
Unfortunately, Moreno made the decision to close Pepper Grinder in March 2020 and made the announcement to the shop's Facebook page the next month.
"We had to close because of COVID and a bunch of stuff," he said. "I got a partner, but he said, 'No, this is not going to work, I'm not going to make enough to pay the bills.' So we decided to close out."
As a result of the shop's closure, Moreno went back into the construction business during 2020. But in December, he said an opportunity arose.
Bill and Brian Perry, who own the building on Main Street formerly occupied by J's Steakhouse, offered to help in bringing Moreno back to the restaurant industry.
"They gave a really nice opportunity to me, and I have a passion to cook here again," he said. "I said yes, so I'm back on track."
Since then, Moreno has been hard at work on replacing the floor and kitchen to prepare for Ostería Kayla.
"This a really nice place. It's a really nice spot and everything," he said. "We have a nice kitchen now because of a new floor, new equipment, everything."
While "ostería" means a place to eat and drink wine in Italian, the restaurant is also named after Kayla, Moreno's 5-year-old daughter. Ostería Kayla will keep around 80% of the same menu of Pepper Grinder, including its salads, appetizers and pasta.
"I added more dishes, like another entrees like chicken marsala, and I added more steaks, like three kinds of really high quality steaks," Moreno said.
Moreno said he's nearly certain he'll have Ostería Kayla open between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1. The restaurant is looking to hire servers, cooks and a bartender, and interested parties can call 402-719-3749, 402-916-0352 or 720-982-2660.
With old customers from J's and Pepper Grinder, Moreno said he's looking forward to opening another restaurant in the Fremont community.
"Fremont is growing really, really fast, and I wanted to keep it in the Fremont community, the downtown, because there's a lot of stores, there's a lot of things going on," he said. "It's a beautiful old town, so it's nice to have a very nice place and a restaurant here in downtown Fremont."
After watching the outpouring of support on the announcement posted to the restaurant's Facebook page, Moreno said he doesn't have the words to say how excited he is to return.
"It's about money a little bit, but that's not a big point," he said. "It's about my passion for cooking. That's my favorite part."