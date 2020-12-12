Platte Valley Equipment moves Fremont location to new building

For the first time since its founding in 1996, Platte Valley Equipment has moved its business to a new building north of Fremont.
The new location, which opened Monday at 2221 County Road Q, includes an expanded service shop, training facilities, parts department and showroom.
“We strive to offer the best experience to our employees and customers to ensure their success,” General Manager Matt Lamb said in a January press release. “Our new facilities will enable us to do that.”
Platte Valley Equipment is a John Deere dealership with locations in Clarkson, Fremont, Humphrey and Wahoo. It serves eastern and north-central Nebraska with equipment such as lawn mowers and combines.
Jennifer Greunke, store manager for the Fremont location, said a new building had been discussed for a couple years, as the previous facility at 2263 Business Park Drive, built in 1983, was too small and outdated.
“As we’re looking long term at our facilities, we know that a facility is very important for employee retention, and also recruitment,” she said.
“And also on the customer side, it is very important to have a facility that can accommodate the equipment and the quantities that we are working on.”
The project started dirt work in December 2019 and construction on the building began in January, finally ending in December.
“Overall, we had very few delays due to COVID,” Greunke said.
“There are little things here and there that got delayed on, but the overall project, they did a phenomenal job keeping people safe.”
Greunke said the service shop had a huge improvement with the move, as it now has four overhead cranes that allow employees to remove items safely.
“It’s absolutely more modern,” she said.
“We have air conditioning in our shop, so we will no longer have to be extremely hot during those hot summer months.”
In the old location, Greunke said the building had a small conference room for customer meetings, employee meetings and career days for area schools.
“We didn’t really have the accommodating facilities to hold for those,” she said.
“Now, we have a large training room that we can utilize and also places throughout the dealership that we can accommodate training.”
Additionally, Greunke said the parts department has more storage, as parts are now able to be stored vertically to save room.
Greunke said many of employees have felt like they’re starting new jobs with the building. For those who have worked at the old facility for 37 years, she said they’ve memorized the location of every part.
“And now, it has a new home, and they have to look it up,” Greunke said.
“So the change is the response that we’re getting, but it’s all been positive.”
Not only will the new location give customers better service to accommodate their businesses, Greunke said it will keep a positive culture within its employee base.
“I truly feel our culture is a team-driven culture,” she said.
“A new facility kind of gives them some encouragement that the business is invested in their career and their work environment.”
Looking to the future, Greunke said Platte Valley is planning on updating the facilities for its other locations as well.
“Platte Valley is committed to our employees and customers to ensure their success,” she said, “and we feel that this building and the new buildings we’ll be building in the future at our other locations would show that we are committed to both of their successes.”
