Platte Valley Equipment moves Fremont location to new building

“Overall, we had very few delays due to COVID,” Greunke said.

“There are little things here and there that got delayed on, but the overall project, they did a phenomenal job keeping people safe.”

Greunke said the service shop had a huge improvement with the move, as it now has four overhead cranes that allow employees to remove items safely.

“It’s absolutely more modern,” she said.

“We have air conditioning in our shop, so we will no longer have to be extremely hot during those hot summer months.”

In the old location, Greunke said the building had a small conference room for customer meetings, employee meetings and career days for area schools.

“We didn’t really have the accommodating facilities to hold for those,” she said.

“Now, we have a large training room that we can utilize and also places throughout the dealership that we can accommodate training.”

Additionally, Greunke said the parts department has more storage, as parts are now able to be stored vertically to save room.