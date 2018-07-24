Going to the butcher for hamburger, steak and bacon may be a thing of the past for many, one family owned business in Snyder continues to do things the old fashioned way.
For nearly a century, the Prenzlows of Snyder have supplied custom-cut beef and pork to families throughout Dodge County and far beyond the county line.
“Primarily our operation is custom slaughtering and processing,” John Prenzlow said. “People call us up, we book an appointment for it, and we’ll butcher their beef or pork.”
John Prenzlow, and his brother Dave, have dedicated their lives to continuing the family business as the pair are third-generation meat cutters, following in the footsteps of their father John Prenzlow Jr., and grandfather, John Prenzlow Sr.
John Prenzlow Sr. began the family business in 1924 as he would go from farm to farm butchering livestock on site.
“Basically he did it during the winter time when he could use the ice from the creeks and the rivers as refrigeration,” John Prenzlow said. “So he would do it right there on the farm in the corn cribs or wherever, and that is how it all got started.”
After more than a decade of traveling from farm to farm, the eldest Prenzlow decided it was time to set up shop in a permanent location.
“He decided maybe we can make a business in town and we can have them bring it to our facility,” John Prenzlow said.
His decision to open his own brick and mortar location in Snyder certainly paid off as his two grandchildren, now both in their 60’s, continue the business by providing the same quality service and products that he strived to create all those years ago.
Dave and John continue to do things the same way they’ve always been done at Prenzlow’s, butchering beef and pork by hand, using an old fashioned smokehouse to create their signature sausages and jerky, and using the same spice recipes on their inventory products.
“Everything is done by hand, we skin them out, saw them and wash them; everything is done based on how each individual customer wants it done,” Prenzlow said. “The heart and soul of our business is custom slaughtering and processing, and we also make all of our sausage products that we have made for years.”
And the Prenzlows success and longevity has not come without plenty of competition throughout the area.
“It’s pretty competitive in our area,” Prenzlow said. “The custom slaughtering is a busy industry here. West Point has one, Oakland’s got one, North Bend.”
According to Prenzlow, what keeps customers coming back is he and his brothers’ commitment to quality.
“When you make a good product, like sausage products, you want to make something that is of good quality because taste is everything,” he said. “When people come to Snyder their not coming for a nationally known restaurant.
“The only thing we can get you with is the fact that you took home something that you enjoy and you remember that, so you come back. If you don’t enjoy it, you’re not going to come back to Snyder.”
The Prenzlows keep people coming back by only using the highest quality meats in specialty items like sausages and bratwurst, not including water or dyes in products, cutting meat to customers’ exact specifications, and by keeping their plant spotless.
“We love things to be clean, that’s just how we are and that’s what kept our customers all these years,” Prenzlow said. “In today’s world with social media, if one thing is wrong it will get out there.”
Prenzlow added that one piece of equipment that seems mundane, but is actually of utmost important at the business, is the water heater.
“In a place like this, always having hot water is key,” he said. “So the hot water heater is very important.”
Along with practicing constant cleanliness, the Prenzlows also age their beef for at least two weeks to ensure quality, and smoke their sausages and jerky in an old fashioned smokehouse with hickory sawdust that is brought in from Alabama through a supplier based in Lincoln.
While more and more families rely on national grocery chains to provide them with beef and pork, Prenzlow says their business offers a variety of advantages.
“When you go to a grocery store and get a couple t-bones, they’re most likely from two different cattle,” he said. “When you are getting a half of beef from one animal and you know the guy that raised it, you’re going to have that consistency and quality.”
And that is how Prenzlows has kept on going for all these years.
“The thing about families in Northeast Nebraska is, although most of the young generation with families now are in Omaha and Lincoln, but they know what farm animals taste like and they don’t forget that,” Prenzlow said.